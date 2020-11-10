Dean G. Shaw

Ocala - Dean G. Shaw, 86, of Ocala, FL, went home to be with our Heavenly Father, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020; passing away surrounded by his loving wife, Colleen, his children, and grandchildren. Dean was born on April 15, 1934 to Roller and Ruth Shaw in Oxford, Michigan. He was a resident of Ocala for the past 43 years. During high school, he enlisted in the ROTC and went on to proudly serve the Navy during the Korean War.

Dean married Betty Ann Johns of White Springs, Florida in August, 1954 and moved to Michigan briefly, before moving to Fort Wayne, Indiana. There he graduated from Indiana Tech., worked for Indiana & Michigan Electric Co., owned his own electrical contracting company, and was blessed with six wonderful children. Dean later moved his large family to Yorktown, Indiana where he would spend nine years working for Anderson Municipal Light and Power. Dean's last move was to Ocala in 1977, where he and his wife Betty lived until her passing. Dean and Betty were married for 56 loving years, and created a life that was filled with much joy and happiness. Dean later found happiness again, when he went on to wed E. Colleen Whittaker of Franklin, North Carolina in the Fall of 2011. Dean and Colleen enjoyed traveling around the country, visiting friends and relatives, and attending their home church, The First Church of the Nazarene.

Dean retired from serving the city after 27 honorable years as the Director of Ocala Electric Utilities. He also served on the board of Directors for the Florida Municipal Power Agency for 21 years, 16 of which were held serving as the Chairman of the board. Dean was a humble, Christian man who did not brag about his accomplishments. His family though, were extremely proud of them. A few include, the creation of "Light up Ocala;" fiber optic innovations that made the City of Ocala more streamlined and profitable; a new City of Ocala Public Works complex; and the signature Ocala Electric bright yellow trucks that we've all learned to recognize, especially after a storm. Dean was posthumously honored recently, with a proclamation to his success by the City Council, which will be displayed at his service.

Dean's family includes Colleen, his six children: Deborah Mockerman, Ronald (Georgina) Shaw, Steve (Anita) Shaw, Kendra (Andy) Poppell, Kevin (Erika) Shaw, and Patricia (Michael) Ott, 14 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

To the people who knew him, Dean was a jack of all trades. He spent much of his time building additions onto family homes, tackling challenging auto repairs, or woodworking in his backyard workshop for hours on end. Dean loved a good challenge, and would find excitement in replicating timeless woodworking pieces of art, that would exude beauty and functionality for future generations to come. When not tinkering with projects, you could find Dean, along side his wife Colleen, volunteering his time and talents to his church, where he served as active member for the last 43 years.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Ocala First Church of Nazarene, 3732 Northeast 7th Street, Ocala, with Pastor Barry Dunlap officiating. Following the service, there will be light refreshments in the fellowship hall. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Hospice of Marion County for their help and compassion in our time of need.

Exodus 23:20

"See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared."



