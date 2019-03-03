HART, DEANNA MARIE

Deanna Marie Hart, age 72, of Belleview, passed away on February 19, 2019. Born in Waynesburg, OH on February 20, 1946, Deanna was the daughter of the late Dean and Mary (Chiurco) Marsili.

Deanna worked at Becton Dickinson and Dial America Marketing. Her main focus in life was being a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She was also very talented seamstress and a proud member of the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by her husband of forty years, Ronald Hart; her children Daniel Shepler, Jr., of Lady Lake, Terry Mayle and Stephen Hicks of Oklawaha, Macie Carter, of Belleview; and step-daughters, Cindy Jo Hart of Bradford, PA and Renee Hart of Fort Pierce, FL; sixteen grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. on March 9, 2019 at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home 954 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude. Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019