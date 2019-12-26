|
WILKERSON,
DEBBIE LAVERNE
Ocala - Debbie LaVerne Wilkerson, 60, passed away December 18, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories mother, Loretta White Brooks; children, Sarena Vernise Wilkerson, Herbert Odell Wilkerson, Jr., Brianna Belinda Williams; four grandchildren; and one great-grand child; two brothers, Willie (Janice) Brooks III and Cedrick Delaney Brooks, Sr.; two sisters, Kathy (Ray) Brooks Judkins and Thelma Belinda Brooks.
Life Celebration for Ms. Wilkerson will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 11am at Liberty Chapel Liberty Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 13235 NW Highway 225 Reddick, FL 32686, Reverend Charles H. Perry will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Brooks residence (12602 W. Hwy 316, Reddick, Florida) at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019