Deborah A. "Debbie" DiTaranto

Deborah A. "Debbie" DiTaranto Obituary
DITARANTO,
DEBORAH 'DEBBIE' A.
Deborah 'Debbie' A. DiTaranto died unexpectedly on December 2, 2018 in a motor vehicle accident in Marion County Florida. She was 58 years old.
Deb's life will forever be cherished in the lives of her mother, Virginia 'Ginger' Boyle; and sister, Beverly Fleming, both from Oakmont, PA; brother, Kevin Balazs of Pittsburgh, PA; nephew, Paul Fleming of West Mifflin, PA;
Predeceased by her father, Carl Balazs.
A celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley, from 1 pm to 3 pm. Located at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida, 32162. Please see complete obituary on
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
