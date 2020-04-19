Home

Ocala - Deborah Gail Martsolf, 57, passed away on April 15, 2020, in Ocala, Fl.
She touched the lives of many young people as a long time employee of Marion County schools.
She was born on October 9, 1962 to Samuel and Clara J. Gore.
She is preceded by her brother, John B. Gore; and
sister Janice F. Gore.
She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Samuel Martsolf; son, Alexander D. Martsolf; daughter, Candace R. Martsolf brothers, Dennis Gore (Jenny), Samuel 'Buddy' Gore, Richard Gore (Kim); and sisters, Donna Miller (Mike) and Therese Chambers.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
