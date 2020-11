Deborah Hope JamesDeborah Hope James, 65, passed away November 6, 2020 in Citra, Florida. She was born August 7, 1955 in Kingsport, Tennessee to Robert Eugene Wade and Carra Gilley. She was a retired teachers assistant.She is preceded in death by her husband Donald James and sister Lisa Balco.She is survived by her sons, Justin James and Jeremy James, daughter; Katelyn Livingston, brothers; Roger Wade and Brian Wade, sister; Cara Marple and her four grand-children; Aubrey James, Brayden James, Waylon James and Wyatt James.Services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home.