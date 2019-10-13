Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
9695 Sw 110th St
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 873-4114
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Phillipson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Jean Phillipson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Jean Phillipson Obituary
PHILLIPSON,
DEBORAH JEAN
Deborah Jean Phillipson, 89, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Brookdale - Chambrel in Ocala. Deborah was a native of Providence, Rhode Island and moved to this area from Atlanta, GA in 1978.
Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Jordan; son, Carl S. (Jan) Jordan; and sisters, Kathleen Mitchell and Madeline Moore.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Phillipson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL 34481. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent , in Deborah Phillipson's memory, to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090 or donations can be made on-line in her honor at . Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
Download Now