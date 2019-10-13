|
PHILLIPSON,
DEBORAH JEAN
Deborah Jean Phillipson, 89, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Brookdale - Chambrel in Ocala. Deborah was a native of Providence, Rhode Island and moved to this area from Atlanta, GA in 1978.
Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Jordan; son, Carl S. (Jan) Jordan; and sisters, Kathleen Mitchell and Madeline Moore.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Phillipson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL 34481. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent , in Deborah Phillipson's memory, to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090 or donations can be made on-line in her honor at . Online condolences may be sent at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019