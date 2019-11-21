|
CHOATE, DEBRA SHIRLEY
Lakeland - Debra Shirley Choate, 64, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Debra was born in Jacksonville, Florida on December 13, 1954. She was a devout Christian. At age 17, she was Youth Director at Flemington Baptist Church in Flemington, FL where her family attended church. She married Allan Choate in 1975 and worked as a school teacher until they had children. At which time, she stepped away from teaching until the children were older. Later, she returned to the classroom for several years before retirement. Debra enjoyed writing poetry and reading. She published two books in recent years. Also, Debra enjoyed traveling through the mountains, spending time in the outdoors, and loving her family. She was a member of Church at the Mall in Lakeland, FL where she volunteered for the Compassion House.
Debra is survived by her husband of 44 years, Allan Choate; children, Ryan (Kim) Choate and Sarah (Matt) Smith; parents, Bob and Mildred Shirley; sisters, Pamela (Jody) Beasley and Michelle Shirley; grandchildren, Benjamin, Nathan, Anora, Katie, Gabriel, Tyner, Easton and another grandchild on the way.
Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10 - 11 am, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 am at the Church at the Mall Chapel. Graveside services will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 am at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Shiloh, (Micanopy) FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debra's honor to the Compassion House at Church at the Mall or the Tampa General Hospital Foundation.
