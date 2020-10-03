1/
Dekota John Fisher-Swartout
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dekota's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DekotaJohn Fisher-Swartout
Peacefully and surrounded by his family DekotaJohn Fisher-Swartout passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 21 years of age. Dekota was born and raised in Ocala, Fl. Dekota worked as a technician in the heating and air industry for several years, providing unparalleled customer service.Dekota lived life to fullest through the simplest of pleasures hunting, fishing and taking his truck mudding. Dekota was known for his infectious smile, and the ability to make people laugh. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, his friends, his dog King, and anyone who was cooking good food.
Dakota is survived by his parents, Michael Fisher and Geannine Swartout-Fisher, Maternal grandparents, Stanley and Linda Swartout Sr; paternal grandparents, Wayne and Georgia Fisher; siblings, Kayla, Destoney, Mikey, Ashley, Brandon, and Trinity.
A celebration of Dakota's life will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Licciardello Farms from 4:00 to 7:30 pm. The family asks that those attending wear red in support of Dakota.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved