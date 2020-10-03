DekotaJohn Swartout-FisherPeacefully and surrounded by his family DekotaJohn Swartout-Fisher passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 21 years of age. Dekota was born and raised in Ocala, Fl. Dekota worked as a technician in the heating and air industry for several years, providing unparalleled customer service.Dekota lived life to fullest through the simplest of pleasures hunting, fishing and taking his truck mudding. Dekota was known for his infectious smile, and the ability to make people laugh. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, his friends, his dog King, and anyone who was cooking good food.Dakota is survived by his parents, Michael Fisher and Geannine Swartout-Fisher, Maternal grandparents, Stanley and Linda Swartout Sr; paternal grandparents, Wayne and Georgia Fisher; siblings, Kayla, Destoney, Mikey, Ashley, Brandon, and Trinity.A celebration of Dakota's life will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Licciardello Farms from 4:00 to 7:30 pm. The family asks that those attending wear red in support of Dakota.