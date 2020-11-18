1/
Dell R. Brown
Dell R Brown
Dell R Brown, age 87 passed away Wednesday November 11th. Dell was born in York, PA and spent his childhood in New Wilmington, PA where he graduated high school in 1950. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict and later attended Youngstown College in Youngstown, Ohio. He retired from Carolina Container Co. in Hickory, NC in 1993. Dell was Past Master of Westminster Lodge #727 F&AM in New Castle, PA. He is survived by his loving wife, Jan and his children Debra, Gary, Todd and Kelli and their respective families. Mr Brown's ashes will be interred at the National Veterans Cemetery in Bushnell, FL

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
All Faiths Cremations
4901 S ORANGE AVE
Orlando, FL 32806
4078981698
