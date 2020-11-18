Dell R Brown

Dell R Brown, age 87 passed away Wednesday November 11th. Dell was born in York, PA and spent his childhood in New Wilmington, PA where he graduated high school in 1950. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict and later attended Youngstown College in Youngstown, Ohio. He retired from Carolina Container Co. in Hickory, NC in 1993. Dell was Past Master of Westminster Lodge #727 F&AM in New Castle, PA. He is survived by his loving wife, Jan and his children Debra, Gary, Todd and Kelli and their respective families. Mr Brown's ashes will be interred at the National Veterans Cemetery in Bushnell, FL



