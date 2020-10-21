1/1
Delmon "Rick" Rickman Jr.
1950 - 2020
Delmon "Rick" Rickman, Jr.
Ocala - Delmon "Rick" Rickman, Jr., 69, of Ocala passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala. He was born on November 9, 1950 the son of the late Delmon Rickman, Sr. and Imogene Bernice (Clark) Rickman. Rick was a native of Huntington, West Virginia and moved to Ocala in 2001. Rick owned and operated R&R Companies, Inc. for several years prior to his retirement in 2013. He loved his family, enjoyed his grandchildren, fishing, and family gatherings.
Survivors include his loving wife, Regina Jo (White) Rickman; children, Michael Lee (Desirae) Rickman, Myatt Lee (Lindsey) Rickman, and Megan Lindsey Brobst; daughter-in-law, Bronwyn Guess; grandchildren, Rylee, Hayden, Emma, Mason, and Maya; sisters, Linda (Harold) Michael and Sheila King; and many other family members and friends.
A celebration of life for Rick will be held at his home on Friday, October 23 from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Contact the family for directions. The family is asking anyone who is attending to please follow social distancing and CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marion County Senior Services or Kimberly's Cottage in Rick's name. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 02:00 PM
at his home -- Contact the family for directions.
