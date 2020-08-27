YOUNG, DELOISE

Deloise Young, 79, passed away on August 20, 2020 at her residence in Ocala, FL. She retired from Park Place West Nursing Home.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Glen Young, Sr.; children, Ruth McDonald, James Anderson, Jr., Glen (Assie) Young, Jr., Terry Young, Glenda Walker, Tangelia Young; and a host of other family members.

Preceding her in death, Gloria Frett.

Public viewing will be held at Gospel Temple Church of God In Christ, 705 NW 13th Ave, Ocala, FL on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5-7:00pm. Funeral services will be held at Gospel Temple Church of God In Christ on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service is limited to Family only. Masks are Mandatory. Interment will be at Chestnut Cemetery. Professional service is entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs., Inc. 352/563-1394



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store