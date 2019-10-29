|
|
LESLIE, DELORES SCOTT
Delores Scott Leslie, 81, of Concord, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Delores was born February 10, 1938 in South Waverly, PA, loved by her parents, Robert Greer and Florence Hoffman Greer.
Delores was a Christ follower, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a mother and homemaker as her primary career, but also held roles within banking, sales, and technologies-such as BB&T and IBM. She also served as a bus driver and cafeteria worker for Northside Christian Academy for many years.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Concord Bible Church. The funeral service will be on Tuesday at 11:00 am at Concord Bible Church. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Survivors include husband, Eugene Leslie; sons, Todd Leslie (Julie), and Jonathan Leslie (Maria); grandchildren, Todd Robert 'Robbie' Leslie, Jr., Andrew Ryan Leslie, Morgan Elizabeth Leslie, and James Frederick Leslie. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Payton Marie Leslie and Gavin William Leslie.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Leslie family. Online condolences may be made at
www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019