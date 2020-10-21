1/1
Deneatrich Ann Munnerlyn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deneatrich's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deneatrich Ann Munnerlyn
Ocala - Deneatrich Ann Munnerlyn 64, Ocala Fl, passed away on October 11, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories two sisters, Saundra Wooten, Los Angeles, California; Bertha McMahon (Rev. Marvin), Blitchton, FL; one brother, Richard Wilkerson, Brooklyn, NY. Services will be held Saturday October 24, 2020 at 11:00am at Citra Community Cemetery (Citra, FL). Family ask that everyone wear facial coverings and bring your own lawn chair. Services of Excellence under direction of: D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th St., Gainesville, FL).
"Serving with a spirit of excellence"
Dwilliamsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved