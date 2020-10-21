Deneatrich Ann Munnerlyn
Ocala - Deneatrich Ann Munnerlyn 64, Ocala Fl, passed away on October 11, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories two sisters, Saundra Wooten, Los Angeles, California; Bertha McMahon (Rev. Marvin), Blitchton, FL; one brother, Richard Wilkerson, Brooklyn, NY. Services will be held Saturday October 24, 2020 at 11:00am at Citra Community Cemetery (Citra, FL). Family ask that everyone wear facial coverings and bring your own lawn chair. Services of Excellence under direction of: D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th St., Gainesville, FL).
"Serving with a spirit of excellence" Dwilliamsmortuary.com