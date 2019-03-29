|
JOHNSON, DENISE
Denise Johnson of Ocala, Florida died peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was 71. She was born on August 31, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After completion of nursing school, she went into the Army and served in Vietnam. After her service with the military, she continued her nursing career with a variety of positions.
She is predeceased by her parents, Betty and Frank Wilson; and her daughter, Stacey Moore.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Johnson of 40 Years; and her loving dog Willy; three grandchildren, Elijah, Madison and Steppen.
She is a unique soul, Denise was very caring and funny, enjoyed reading, dominos, bingo, bowling and going to the theater with her girlfriends. She will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life Service organized by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 9695 S.W. 110th Street Ocala, Florida 34481 will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Denise's name to The Humane Society.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019