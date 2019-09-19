|
SULECKI, DENNIS B.
Dennis B. Sulecki, 77, of Summerfield passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Dennis was a native of Buffalo, NY and moved his family to Ocala in 1972. He worked for various railroads over 40 years and retired in 2002 as an Engineer with the Amtrak AutoTrain. During retirement he enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia H. Sulecki of Summerfield; son, David (Heather) Sulecki of Ocala; daughter, Diane (Kevin) Ingham of Ocala; brother, Robert (Lynne) Sulecki of Buffalo; grandsons, Brett Allen, Corey Allen and Payne Sulecki; granddaughters, Jamie Sulecki and Jessica Sulecki.
He is predeceased by parents, Bernard Sulecki and Elizabeth Chiz; and infant son, Scott F. Sulecki.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services Belleview, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview 34421. Family will be receiving friends beginning at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the , 378 CenterPointe Circle, Suite 1280, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019