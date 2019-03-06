Home

Dennis C. "The Sarge" Patterson

Dennis C. 'The Sarge' Patterson, 67, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Dennis was born in Lake Waukegan, Illinois and moved to this area from Hammond, IN in 2011. He retired from Ford Motors after 30 years of service. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force and was a member of the VFW Post 4493 in Candler. Dennis was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, a member of the American Pool Players Association, a baseball coach for many years and enjoyed bowling.
He is survived by his son, Dennis C. (Elizabeth) Patterson, Jr., Hammond, IN; daughter, April (Jon) Lannin, Ocala, FL; stepsons, Brad (Jessica) Hope, San Francisco, CA, Jason (Megan) Hope, Las Vegas, NV; brothers, Richard (Sandy) Patterson, Chesterton, IN, Bert (Mia) Patterson, Belleview, FL; ten grandchildren, Maximillian, Destiny, Timothy, Jesse, Charles, Eva, Livia, Hannah, Ethan and Cecilia; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Jeanette Patterson; and his brother, Gerald 'Michael' Patterson.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 4493. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
