ALDEN, DENNIS H.
Lovingly known as 'Gramps,' Dennis H. Alden passed away at the age of 78 on December 21, 2018.
He spent his life madly in love with his wife, Regina, endlessly devoted dad to his two daughters, and prankster teacher to his five grandchildren. Masterful trainer on how to blow a rubber band out their nose at the dinner table, and plant cheerios to 'grow the donuts.'
Somewhere in there Dennis had a distinguished career with the CIA. Professional taster of fine red wine, avid critic of his daughters' cooking. Watching all sports (Red Sox and Cowboys) at a deafening level.
He loved knowing what his grand kids were doing in school and texting them about History, English and anything else you asked him not to mention that they were in trouble for.
For the past few years his fashion consisted of colorful Tommy Bahama 'Dennis, where did you park your elephant?' shirts.
Dad, we will miss your smile, advice, silliness, dry sense of humor, and trying to figure out if what you're saying is BS.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019