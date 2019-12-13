|
|
CRONMILLER, DENNIS RICHARD
Dennis Richard Cronmiller, at 62 years old, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at home with family, after a long fight, from cancer. He was a retired Captain from Marion County Fire Rescue and was an Elder of Living Waters Church.
Survivors include his wife, Kimberla, nine children, and twenty-five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family asks to please consider a donation to Marion County Firefighters Benevolence Fund (www.mcfbf.org) in honor of Dennis Cronmiller. A service will be held at 10am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Living Waters Church, 3801 N US HWY 441, Ocala,FL,34475.
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471, (352)537-8111. For full obituary and online condolences please visit
www.robertsfunerals.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019