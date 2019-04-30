Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
9695 Sw 110th St
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 873-4114
DENNIS ROBERT KNAPP

DENNIS ROBERT KNAPP Obituary
Dennis Robert Knapp of Ocala, FL, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 71.
Dennis is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Knapp of Buffalo, NY; his son, Christopher Knapp of Rochester, NY; sister, Sharilyn (Jim) Weinhart; nephew, Brian (Christine) Weinhart; nieces, Shelly and Missy Weinhart; great niece, Hailey; sister-in-law, Blanca Knapp; stepmother, Rosetta Knapp; stepbrother, Timothy (Paula) Rolfe and many extended family, loving friends, including his special friend, Kathleen Gormley.
He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Kay (Russell); his parents, Harold and Jean Carol; brothers, Richard and Bruce Knapp.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, Fl. 34481. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a . Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Apr. 30, 2019
