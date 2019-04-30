|
|
Dennis Robert Knapp of Ocala, FL, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 71.
Dennis is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Knapp of Buffalo, NY; his son, Christopher Knapp of Rochester, NY; sister, Sharilyn (Jim) Weinhart; nephew, Brian (Christine) Weinhart; nieces, Shelly and Missy Weinhart; great niece, Hailey; sister-in-law, Blanca Knapp; stepmother, Rosetta Knapp; stepbrother, Timothy (Paula) Rolfe and many extended family, loving friends, including his special friend, Kathleen Gormley.
He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Kay (Russell); his parents, Harold and Jean Carol; brothers, Richard and Bruce Knapp.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, Fl. 34481. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a . Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Apr. 30, 2019