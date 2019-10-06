Home

ST. CLAIR, DENNIS
Citra - Dennis Eugene St. Clair, 82, passed away on September 17, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1937 in Hagerstown, Maryland to Paul R. St. Clair and Mayola (Zillis) St. Clair. Dennis enjoyed being in the woods and hunting.
He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine St. Clair, and many family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Citra First United Methodist Church: 2000 NE 18th Street, Citra, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
