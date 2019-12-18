|
|
CROFT, DERRELL CLYDE
Derrell Clyde Croft, age 75, of Dunnellon went home to be with his Lord on December 16, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Derrell was born in McAlpin, FL on December 3, 1944 to Martin and Abbie Croft.
Derrell was one of 10 children, he graduated from Suwanne High School where he was an exceptional pitcher for the baseball team. He was a farmer and rancher most of his life and moved to Dunnellon where he managed Rainbow River Ranch for 14 years. He met his current wife Lois and together they started Croft Farmhouse BBQ Sauce, he also worked for Rainbow springs Utility where he retired.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gladys Sapp Croft; six siblings; a granddaughter; and great grandson.
Derrell is survived by his wife, Lois, of 19 years; three daughters, Tammy Nicholson, Karen Darcy, Lisa McKean; three sons, Ronnie Herring, Michael Darcy, Brian Darcy; 11 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren; three siblings, Rosa Lee Burns, Geneva Herring and Daniel Croft.
A Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Dunnellon on December 20, 2019, at 10:00am. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 9:00am at the Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery, McAlpin, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471, 352-537-8111. Please sign Derrell's online guestbook at
www.robertsfunerals.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019