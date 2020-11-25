Derrian Linda Washington-Fields

Derrian Linda Washington-Fields 52 transitioned to be with her Heavenly Father on November 14, 2020. She

leaves to cherish her memories: Husband: John Lorenzo Fields Sr Children: Darena Walker, Antonio Walker, Altione Walker, John Fields III Mother: Derrian James (Booker. T James) Brothers: Alphonsa Washington (Anna Washington), Ire Washington (Retrina Washington).Grandchildren: Antonio Walker Jr., and Ky'Mani Swain. And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins' other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, November 27th 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 28th at 3:00 PM at Benevolent Church of God 15490 N US Hwy 441, Reddick, FL 32686. To attend services you must wear a face covering and practice social distancing according to CDC guidelines. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry. "Providing a memory that will never fade."



