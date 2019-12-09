|
LEWIS,
DERRICK KESTERARDE
Derrick Kesterarde Lewis was born on January 20, 1932 in Clarendon, Jamaica, West Indies. He lived primarily in the parish of St. Catherine. Prior to immigrating to the United States in 1968 he was employed as a millwright at Alcan Industries.
Upon immigrating to the United States he continued in his trade as a millwright, with Ebbingers Bakery. Derrick resided in New York City, and his favorite pastime was to explore the surrounding neighborhoods. He was the consummate GPS before there was Google Maps -- a skill he honed over the years that he was employed as a driver for the Burundi and Sierra Leone Missions of the United Nations. His friends and family could always rely upon him to provide excellent directions to the most out of the way places.
Derrick later joined the staff of Montefiore Medical Center, where he worked in central supplies. Upon retiring from Montefiore, he moved to Ocala, FL, where he became a member of the Silver Springs Shores Seventh Day Adventist Church, and the local Kiwanis.
Derrick is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Constance; his siblings, Violet May, Elva Rose, Beryl, Sonn, and Hazel.
He is survived by his children, Conroy, Arlene, and Collene; grandchildren, Nicole, Darnell, Darrien, and Chynna Jade; great grandchild, Jaylen; his sister, Dorrell Elaine; nephew, Robert; and a host of bonus family members. Derrick's two earlier marriages ended in divorce.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel at Noon. The family will receive friends from 10:00 Am till noon and he will be laid to rest at the memorial gardens.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019