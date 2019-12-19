Home

REAVES, DIANE G.
Diane G. Reaves, 71, of Ocala passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Ocala Oaks Rehabilitation Center in Ocala. Diane was born on April 3, 1948 the daughter of the late Alfreda and Howard Gomillion. She was a manager of the customer service department at Walmart for 13 years. In her free time, she liked to bowl and play bingo.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Terry Reaves; her children, Sherry C. Rollins, Wade L. Cox, Wes A. Cox, and Debbie D. Cox; her six grandchildren; her one great-grandchild; her five brothers; and many other family members and friends.
Predeceased by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 910 E Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
