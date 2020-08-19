NEEDHAM, DIANE K.
Diane K. Needham, 72, of Summerfield, Florida passed away August 15, 2020 at her Summerfield, Florida home.
She was the wife of the late John W Needham who preceded her on June 24, 2003.
Diane was born in Trenton, New Jersey a daughter of the late Otto and Stella Koudelik. Prior to her retirement she was in banking with SunTrust Bank.
Diane is survived by her daughter, Melissa Springfield of Warwick, RI; her grandson, William Thomas 'Bud' Needham-Wiles of Ocala, FL; and sister, Dolores Fuessel of Lawrenceville, NJ; and brother, David Koudelik of Forked River, NJ; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Highland Memorial Park, 1515 NE 3rd Street, Ocala, FL 34471. Services entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com