DIANE K. NEEDHAM
NEEDHAM, DIANE K.
Diane K. Needham, 72, of Summerfield, Florida passed away August 15, 2020 at her Summerfield, Florida home.
She was the wife of the late John W Needham who preceded her on June 24, 2003.
Diane was born in Trenton, New Jersey a daughter of the late Otto and Stella Koudelik. Prior to her retirement she was in banking with SunTrust Bank.
Diane is survived by her daughter, Melissa Springfield of Warwick, RI; her grandson, William Thomas 'Bud' Needham-Wiles of Ocala, FL; and sister, Dolores Fuessel of Lawrenceville, NJ; and brother, David Koudelik of Forked River, NJ; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Highland Memorial Park, 1515 NE 3rd Street, Ocala, FL 34471. Services entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Highland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview
5946 Se Robinson Road
Belleview, FL 34421
(352) 245-2424
