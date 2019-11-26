|
|
DEAN, DIANE LEWIS
Diane Lewis Dean, 75, of Ocala, FL passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Diane was born in Rockville Center, NY to William and Ruth Lewis and moved to Ocala around 1987 from Oceanside, NY. She was a Registered Nurse and worked with Hospice of Marion County for 10 years. She retired in 2013. She loved her family, the beach, cooking, and her dogs Daisy and Jackson.
Diane is survived by her husband of 11 years; James Dean of Ocala; son, Clifton Rider, Jr. of Belleview, FL; granddaughter, Lauren Rider of Ocala; siblings, twin brother, Robert Lewis of East Northport, NY and Barbara Schulmeister of North Port, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services Timberridge Chapel, 9695 SE 110th St. Ocala, FL 34481 (352) 873-4114. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.hiers-baxley.com. Memorial donations in her name can be made to Hospice of Marion County, www.hospiceofmarion.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019