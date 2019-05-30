TIERNEY, DIANE LYNN

Diane Lynn Tierney, 63, died Friday May 24,2019 at her home in Ocala, Florida with her beloved husband of 38 years, John Michael Tierney at her side.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Tierney and her partner, Yoran; son, Kyle Tierney and his wife, Becky; mother, Betty Mahoney; brother, Robert Perry and his wife, Shelly; and three grandchildren, DraVontea, Annalyn and Elisabeth.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 10, 1956 she was a long time Louisville resident until she and Mike moved to Florida in 2002. Diane had a special place in her heart for her Mamaw and Papaw Mahoney, her cousins and the Mahoney, Tierney and Golladay families.

Diane was a colorful character whose life was full of many unique and exciting enterprises. Some of her varied accomplishments included: a portrait photographer for J.C. Penny's, an aide on the pediatric ward in a children's hospital, an au pair for a family who owned a premium bourbon distillery, a hairdresser, and a top saleswoman for AAA. Diane and her husband Mike also owned a winning thoroughbred and enjoyed spending time with their horses.

Diane had a real love and respect for the beauty of nature and cherished her connection to all creatures great and small. Throughout her whole life she surrounded herself with dogs, cats, birds, horses and critters of all sorts.

She had a loving, compassionate, joyful, and generous soul. She will be missed by all who loved her.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 7:00pm. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Funerals Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111. Please sign Diane's online guestbook at

www.robertsfunerals.com Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 30 to May 31, 2019