Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
DIANE ZEIGLER

DIANE ZEIGLER Obituary
ZEIGLER, DIANE
Diane Zeigler, 63, of Ocala, Florida passed on May 11, 2019.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Zeigler will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 1pm at Greater Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 1865 N.W. 42nd Street, Ocala, FL. Interment will follow in Tucker Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, Florida. (352)493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 23 to May 24, 2019
