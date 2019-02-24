|
BARNEY, DIANNA
Ms. Dianna Barney, age 47, of Starke, Florida, passed away at her home on Friday, February 1, 2019. She was born September 19, 1972 in Millington, Tennessee. Dianna graduated from Lake Weir High School in Ocala.
Dianna is survived by her mother, Sandra Lilly, Starke; her brother, David L. Barney, Ocala; and her two sons, Jack C. Sakkinen, 18, and Gavin J. Sakkinen, 15, both of Starke.
Memorial services will be held at First Baptist Church of Starke, March 2, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. You can go on the Website Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home (www.jonesgallagherfh.com) to leave personal messages for the family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019