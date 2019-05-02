|
|
ELLIOTT,
DICIE MARIE (BIRK)
Dicie Marie Elliott was granted her angel wings on April 9, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by a caring hospice family. She loved Christ and walked with him in her life.
Marie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The majority of her life was in the garment industry and the farm life. She spent a lot of her time volunteering for the Veterans Administration. Although she was so tiny, she was feisty and gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life.
Marie is survived by her son, Clarence Birk (Joe) of Lee's Summit, MO; her granddaughters, Stacy Howard (Charles) of Ozark, MO; Angela Conley (Ray) of Wichita, KS; and great-granddaughter Kylie Marie Howard (named after her).
Preceding her in death, her daughter Sandra L. Shoe, of Raytown, MO; her son, Jerry Birk of Pleasant Hill, MO; her husbands, Walter A. Birk of Stockton, MO and Harry Elliott of Topeka, KS.
Her final resting place will be at Stockton Cemetery, Stockton, MO. Grave site service will be 11:00 am at Stockton Cemetery by Brumback Funeral Home. 306 N. High St., Stockton, MO 65785.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Marion County Legacy House. 3231 S.W. 34th Ave., Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 2 to May 3, 2019