MCLEAN, DICK HITE
Dick Hite McLean, 81, of Weirsdale, FL, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Dick was born on June 9, 1938, in Gibsonville, North Carolina.
He retired as an officer from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Dick is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diane A. McLean, Weirsdale, FL,; children, Frank W. (Renee) McLean, Robert K. (Donna) McLean, Carolyn M. (Kevin) Rowe; siblings, David (Kay) McLean, Dr. James (Sharon) McLean, Sophie (Ron) Norman, William E. McLean; four grandchildren, Custis, Tyeler, Jordyn, Shelby; and one great grandson, Drew.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Thesta McLean; and two daughters, Doris E. and infant Barbara Ann.
A memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church - Lake Weir Campus on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services - Belleview.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019