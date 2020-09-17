D.O., PANZER

PANZER D.O.,

ROBERT GEORGE

Ocala - Dr. Robert George Panzer, 77, passed away September 12, 2020 peacefully at home. He was born May 28, 1943, in Malverne, New York, to Otto Panzer and Gertrude King Panzer. He graduated from Kirksville College with a Doctorate in Osteopathic medicine and started a practice in Fort McCoy around 1972.

He was known to many as Dr. Bob, and for the last twenty years has been a founder and part of Ocala Family Medical Center. The dedication, care, and kindness that Dr. Panzer lived his life with is unmatched; as his patients were like family to him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Kim Panzer; sons, Todd Panzer (Lisa), Tyler Lindsey (Lauren), Jamison Panzer; ten beautiful grandchildren and a host of many other friends, family members, colleagues and patients all whom will miss him dearly.

Memorial service will be 5:00 p.m., Thursday September 24, 2020, at Meadowbrook Church, Ocala, FL with Pastor Tim Gilligan. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to be light in someone else's life. Helping another; that would be the greatest honor to his memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store