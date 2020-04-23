|
WALL, DOLORES M., 98
Dolores Margaret Wall, 98 years young, died peacefully at home on Monday, April 6, 2020 with her daughters by her side.
Dolores was born on November 16, 1921 to Andrew and Frieda Frenzel in Chicago, IL and raised in Melrose Park where her father was mayor for 21 years. She attended DePaul University and strongly believed in giving back to her community.
Dolores married Donald 'Jack' Wall in 1947 and together raised four children. In 1958, they moved their family to Bloomingdale, IL were in 1961, Dolores served as Deputy Clerk of their Township for two years. In 1966, Dolores was appointed as Bloomingdale's Town Clerk. The village president at the time was quoted as saying 'With the political background she has; I couldn't have found a person more qualified.' She was an active member of the local Women's Republican Club. She first was elected treasurer and then served as president. Dolores was active in Bloomingdales Athletic Association serving as their secretary. After being widowed in 1985, Dolores worked at Alexian Brother's Hospital doing data entry for cancer research. She retired and moved to Ocala, FL in 1996. Not one to retired, Dolores was Queen Mother in 2002 for Oak Run's Red Hats. She loved a challenging scrabble game and was an avid card player. Dolores was a devoted parishioner at Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Dolores is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Margaret Wall; sister, Marilyn Miller; step-mother, Elsie Frenzel; grandson, Thomas Knoerzer; and son-in-law, Elmer Dunaway.
She is survived by daughters, Donna Dunaway (Sig Fagerberg), Kathryn Bennett (Rick); son, Jeffrey Wall (Anishka); niece, Barbara Bushelle (Robert); grandchildren, Denise Turrentine (Troy), Robert Knoerzer (Jennifer) Michelle Epperson-Carver (Keith), Sonya Wall; and great-grandchildren, Brandon Knoerzer (Miranda), Kiley Epperson, Joshua Knoerzer, Lauren Turrentine, Ryan Knoerzer, Jack Turrentine, Emma Carver; and many loving friends.
