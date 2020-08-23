WILLIAMS,DOLORES 'DEE'Dolores 'Dee' Williams, 90, of Ocala, FL peacefully went home to be with Jesus on Aug. 14, 2020. She is survived by her loving family, husband James L. Williams, sons: Mike (Lisa) Williams, Dadeville, AL, Randy (Jan) Williams, Ocala, FL, Mark (Karen) Williams, Ocala, FL, daughter Connie (Rich) Wampler, Huntsville, AL., sister, Beth Griffin, Tallahassee, FL. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first-born son James 'Jimbo' Williams.She lived every day loving Jesus and was mindful of a life that would one day be lived with him for eternity. We were blessed as a family to learn from the wisdom, love and grace God gave her. She spent her entire life as a servant of the Lord preparing for this day.A graveside memorial service will be held at Highland Memorial Park, 1515 NE 3rd. St., Ocala, FL 34471 on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kimberly's Center for Child Protection,