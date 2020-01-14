Home

GIACO, DOMINICK JOSEPH
Dominick Joseph Giaco, 64, of Belleview passed away at home on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was a native of Brooklyn, NY and moved to South Florida in 1969 and to Belleview in the late 1990s. He was a skilled craftsman by trade and loved spending time on boats, bicycles, and motorcycles.
Survivors include his son, Matthew Dominick Giaco of Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Angela M. Coon of Summerfield and Francine (Robert) Moon of Ocala.
He is predeceased by his parents, Constance and Frank Dominick Giaco; and brother-in-law, Leonard Coon.
A memorial service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services Belleview, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00am. Online condolences may be sent at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
