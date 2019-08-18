|
STAUSS, DON HAMBLY
Don Hambly Stauss, 92, passed away peacefully at home August 12, 2019. Don was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rita Hernandez Stauss; and four children, daughter, Melodie Sloan (Kent) and their four children, Summer Sloan Swanson (Dean), Isaac Sloan (Bonnie), Cristin Sloan (Alex) and Brennan Sloan; son, Don Stauss, Jr. (Paula) and their two children, Kali Stauss and Caleb Stauss; son, Thomas Stauss (Colleen) and their six children, Taylor Stauss, Tanner Stauss, Jordan Stauss (Karen), Brooke Stauss Roundy (Colby), Brianne Stauss and Ivy Stauss; daughter, Carlyn Morley and two children, Spencer Morley (Erin), Parker Morley (Brittany) and their father, Jeff Morley. Don was blessed with 10 dearly loved great-grandchildren.
Don was honorably discharged after two stints in the Navy. Upon completing two years at a Jacksonville Jr. College, he pursued a lifetime career in the grocery business. He ended his career of 19 years at Certified Grocers, a grocery co-op in Ocala, Florida; working his way up to Director of Retail Operations.
Don loved his family, work, and was an avid and skilled fisherman. He was a 50 year member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. Don was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed his church family and friends who brought him great comfort and support while dealing with declining health in his last years.
Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1831 SE 18th Avenue, Ocala, Florida, on August 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
