Services
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel East
2739 SE Maricamp Road
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 732-9944
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel East
2739 SE Maricamp Road
Ocala, FL 34471
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church
4047 NE 21st Street
OCALA, OH
BUETER, DONALD AUGUST
Donald August Bueter, 79, of Ocala, Florida, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2019, at Estelle's House, a hospice in Ocala, Florida.
Don is survived by his wife, Kathleen Bueter, of Ocala; sons, Tom (Debbie) Bueter of Rossburg, Ohio, Jim (Lisa) Bueter of Ocala, and Dan (Shera) Bueter of Sykesville, Maryland; daughters, Cheryl (Bill) Chrisman of North Pole, Alaska, and Lynda Conway of Charlotte, North Carolina; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and five siblings. He also leaves a step-family by his wife Kathleen, stepsons, Roman (Lisa) Gabriel of Ocala, Chuck (Aimee) Gabriel of Apopka, Florida; and five step-grandchildren.
His first wife, Phyllis, predeceased him.
Don was active his entire life in various aspects of automobile racing and the automotive industry. He worked at Eldora Speedway in Ohio; was a stock car racing owner, driver, and crew chief; managed various body shops throughout his career; retired from a NASCAR promotions company; and was a member of the 2008 ARCA racing series championship team.
Visitation, including a short prayer service by Pastor Johnny Lane of Trinity Baptist Church, Ocala, will be Monday, June 3, 2019 from 8:30-10:00 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Bruce Chapel East. Father Justin Vakko Kannamparabil will officiate a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church, in Ocala. In lieu of flowers, Don's family asks that you please support your local hospice services.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 2 to June 3, 2019
