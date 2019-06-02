BUETER, DONALD AUGUST

Donald August Bueter, 79, of Ocala, Florida, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2019, at Estelle's House, a hospice in Ocala, Florida.

Don is survived by his wife, Kathleen Bueter, of Ocala; sons, Tom (Debbie) Bueter of Rossburg, Ohio, Jim (Lisa) Bueter of Ocala, and Dan (Shera) Bueter of Sykesville, Maryland; daughters, Cheryl (Bill) Chrisman of North Pole, Alaska, and Lynda Conway of Charlotte, North Carolina; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and five siblings. He also leaves a step-family by his wife Kathleen, stepsons, Roman (Lisa) Gabriel of Ocala, Chuck (Aimee) Gabriel of Apopka, Florida; and five step-grandchildren.

His first wife, Phyllis, predeceased him.

Don was active his entire life in various aspects of automobile racing and the automotive industry. He worked at Eldora Speedway in Ohio; was a stock car racing owner, driver, and crew chief; managed various body shops throughout his career; retired from a NASCAR promotions company; and was a member of the 2008 ARCA racing series championship team.

Visitation, including a short prayer service by Pastor Johnny Lane of Trinity Baptist Church, Ocala, will be Monday, June 3, 2019 from 8:30-10:00 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Bruce Chapel East. Father Justin Vakko Kannamparabil will officiate a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church, in Ocala. In lieu of flowers, Don's family asks that you please support your local hospice services. Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 2 to June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary