|
|
ROTH, DONALD C.
Donald C. Roth, aged 79 of Ocala, Florida passed away on Friday August 2, 2019. Donald was born in Cleveland, Ohio to his parents Wilbert, and Harriet. He was both a long-haul truck driver, and a proud farm manager during his working years. Donald was a food lover. It can be said that he would try any kind of food and he loved to try new things. When not running his daughter, Shirley's, farm, or trying a new dish, he could be found at a favorite fishing spot.
Donald was predeceased by his son, Donnie Roth (Linda); and his brother, Bill Roth.
He leaves behind a loving family which includes his dear wife, Nancy; his son, Tim Roth (Barb); daughters, Shirley Roth, and Marie Hendrickson; his grandchildren, Donnie, Lynette, Heather, and Crystal; great grandchildren, Garrett, Owen, and Brady; as well as his sister, Joy.
There will be a funeral mass for Donald On Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10am. The service will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 S. E. 17th Street, Ocala, FL. 34471. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the church.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019