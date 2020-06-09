DONALD CLAIR LEARY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEARY, DONALD CLAIR
Donald Clair Leary, 73, born to Dora and Howard Leary of Tampa, Florida passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Raised in Tampa, Donald took great pride in his service and dedication to his country. In his younger years, Donald enlisted in the United States Navy as a corpsman. After his honorable discharge, Donald then began to serve local communities. Donald spend many years as a police officer, in both the Tampa Police Dept. and then as a Detective with the Salem, Oregon Police Dept.
Following his career as a law enforcement officer, Donald then began a new journey as a Chiropractor. As a Chiropractor, Donald was able to relieve pain and discomfort for countless individuals. Once retired from Chiropractic, Donald moved to Florida to be near family.
Donald is survived by his wife, Sally; daughters, Laura and Rachael; brother, Howard; and friends and community members of his Trinity Baptist Church.
Donald lived his life in service of others and he will be missed dearly.
Funeral services will be held at the Trinity Baptist Church in Ocala on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, with ceremonies starting at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala, FL. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved