Donald D Beaudoin

Ocala - Beaudoin, Donald D, 90 of Ocala passed away Tuesday, 09/22/2020 at Spring Lake Rehab Ctr in Winter Haven, Fl.

A native of Rochester, NH Donald worked for Gerber baby foods heading up the New York sales division. He enjoyed his job immensely and was always striving for new sales strategies.

Donald and his late wife Cecile retired to Ocala where they were long time volunteers at Munroe Regional medical, where he graces the volunteer wall of honor. He had an easy-going nature and was always willing to help others. He had a beautiful smile that will never be forgotten. He was everyone's cheerleader.

He is predeceased by his loving wife Cecile of 56 years. His parents, George & Violet (Grassi) Beaudoin, and brothers George & Roger Beaudoin all of Rochester, NH. A grandchild Daniel Crawford.

He is survived by daughter Donnalee Corriea and husband Bob of Winter Haven, Fl. Sons Jay Beaudoin of New Port Richey, Fl., Gary Beaudoin and wife Debbie of Falmouth, Me. Grandchildren Kyle & Shaina Beaudoin, Jeffrey & Jill Crawford, Lee & Christina Beaudoin and Adam Kitteridge. Great grandchildren, Mitchel and Avery.

Friends will be received on Wednesday 9/30 from 5-7 p.m. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala, FL. Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 10/1/20 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church, Ocala. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.



