FOWLER, DONALD D.
Donald D. Fowler, 79, of Belleview, FL, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Don was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on August 19, 1939. He moved to this area from Hialeah, FL in 1973. Don was the International Sales Manager at E-One for thirty plus years. His hobbies included bowling, golf, reading, archery, and he was an avid sports fan.
Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bobbie; son, Kenny (Debbie) Fowler, Ocala, FL; daughter, Karen (James) Elfers, Summerfield, FL; two brothers, Curtis(Constance) Fowler, North Little Rock, AR, Thomas (Patricia) Fowler, Hialeah, FL; four grandchildren, Crystal (Kenny) McCullough, Scott (Jamie) Ward, Leah (Nick) Reichmuth, and Jenna Elfers; and five great grandchildren, Connor, Cooper, Logan, Mikaela, and Lily.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lambert and Isabelle; and his three brothers, Garney, Garland, and Dwight.
A Celebration of Don's Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from noon until 4:00 p.m. at his residence, 12475 SE 83rd Terrace, Belleview. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com. Arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
