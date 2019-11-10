|
SNODIE, DONALD DALE, 79
Donald D. 'Dandy Don' Snodie, 79, went to his heavenly home unexpectedly Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was born July 22, 1940 in North Prairie, WI to the late Bernard and Vera Snodie. He was a member of Meadowbrook Church. Don loved NASCAR and the Green Bay Packers.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 62 years, Janet Snodie; his five children, Donald (Lynn) Snodie, Jr., Cambridge, WI, Peni Kramer (Dan Bock), Jefferson, WI, Wanda (Jeff) Waters, Ocala, FL, Sheryl Snodie, Melbourne, FL, Lisa (Jay) Schrimsher, Ocklawaha, FL; along with 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother; three sisters; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00am at THI Clubhouse, 756 Marina Lane, Tavares, FL 32778
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019