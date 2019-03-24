HOUCK, DONALD G.

Donald G. Houck, 94, of Belleview Florida and Canastota, New York, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 with his wife, Helen, at his side. He was born on March 11, 1925 in Utica, New York to Floyd and Hazel Houck.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert.

Don served in WW II in the US Navy corpman on the USS Vincennes. After his service, he was employed by GE Aerospace in Utica, New York, the Oneida County VA and retired from the New York State Police @ ESF in Syracuse, New York.

He is survived by his wife, Helen; daughters, Donna (Mac) Hartless, Christine (Kenneth); and grandchildren, Rachael Hartless, Zachary (Jennifer) Hartless, Amanda Phelps and Benjamin Phelps. The family would like to thank Dr. David Paige of Camillus, New York and the doctors and staff at the 5th Floor Advent Medical Center, Ocala for there excellent care.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Roberts Funeral Home Bruce Chapel East in Ocala, Florida, www.robertsfuneralhomes.com. A celebration of his life was held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at The Way Christian Church in Belleview, Florida. Interment will take place with Military Honors in Kendrew, New York at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send any and all donations to the no-kill animal shelter of hour choice. 'I have finished the work which thou gavest me to do' John 17:4.