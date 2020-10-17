Donald Gene Frank
Silver Springs - Donald Gene Frank, 82, of Silver Springs passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Legacy Hospice House. Donald was a native of Richland, Indiana and moved to this area while in high school. He was in quality control for the phone company and he also owned and operated several local businesses throughout the years. He enjoyed camping in his free time and was able to see most of the United States. He is preceded in death by Dianne Frank, his wife of 46 precious years. Survivors include his wife, Mina Mims Frank; daughters Glenda Doyle, Kathie Alford, Selena Brown, Shanna Campbell; brother Clinton Frank; step-children, Jennifer Mims Moorehead, Ryan Mims; 13 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1PM on October 19, 2020 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, 910 E Silver Springs Blvd. A visitation will be held from 12-1pm at the funeral home. Please feel free to bring a mask to wear for the services, or one will be provided. Social distancing will be taking place. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Helping Hands Foundation, Inc. 101 NE 16th Avenue Ocala, FL 34470. Online condolences may be left at www.hiers-baxley.com
