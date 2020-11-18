1/1
Donald Hilton Roe
Ocala - Donald Hilton Roe, 92, passed away on October 29, 2020, at his home in Ocala, Florida. He was born on October 7, 1928, to Hilton and Grace Roe in Pickford, Michigan.
Donald served his country in the US Navy and then in the US Air Force. Donald was an Air Police Officer for the Air Force. He was a Christ follower his whole life. He was for God and Country. He spent the last 70 years in the car industry. Talking to all different kinds of people truly made him happy. Today he's looking down and saying "NEVER BEEN BETTER!"
Donald is survived by his children Larry Roe (Julie), Justin Chaffin (Shelby) and Lori Chaffin. His grandchildren, Riley Hartsel, Boedy and Colton Chaffin, Amanda Winslow (Bowen and Zoey), Christopher, Chad (Carissa and Penny), Cody (Carissa) and Colby Roe.
He was predeceased by his wife Maxine Roe, and his children Paula Chaffin and Joshua Chaffin.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11 am at the Church at the Springs, 5424 SE 58th Ave, Ocala (Baseline Road). Zoom services available.
Those wishing to do so may make a donation to Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
