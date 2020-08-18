1/1
DONALD LOWELL SPOTTS
SPOTTS, DONALD LOWELL
Donald Spotts, 73, of Ocala, FL, passed away on August 14, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Donald was born in Osceola County, FL on June 7, 1947 to Jean Lowell Wells, and Richard Lewis Spotts.
Donald moved to Ocala in 1969 to attend Central Florida Community College and shortly after began a career with Riblet Products Corporation. In 1985, Donald transitioned into Real Estate with Foxfire Realty, where he worked until retirement.
Donald is survived by his wife, Rhonda, of 39 years; sons Brian, of Brevard, North Carolina, and Eric of Atlantic Beach, Florida; along with three, grandchildren. Donald also leaves behind three siblings, Richard Spotts, of Plano, Texas, Robert Spotts of Palm Coast, Florida, and Barbara Finch of Ponte Vedra, Florida; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
4 entries
August 18, 2020
Don was good guy to work for and with. Perfectionist. Great fishing buddy. He is in a better place. Condolences to Rhonda, Brian and Eric. Will plant a white guava tree in his memory.
Walt and Diana
Friend
August 18, 2020
Sincere Sympathy to Rhonda and their Two Sons. So Sorry for your loss. Always can see his smiling face roaming the halls at Foxfire!
Foxfire.
Sandy Sauer
Friend
August 18, 2020
I have worked with Don & Rhonda Spotts at Foxfire Realty since 2001. Don was a very busy man and always coming going and always giving us good laugh. Our admin will miss you Don. Rhonda & Family, you are in my thoughts & prayers. Sending lots of virtual hugs. - Judy Birch
Judy Birch
Friend
August 18, 2020
Don was a wonderful, considerate & generous man. I will have good memories of him.
Rhonda, may God, family & friends comfort you. I Love You. Pam
Pam Ford
Friend
