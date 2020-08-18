SPOTTS, DONALD LOWELL
Donald Spotts, 73, of Ocala, FL, passed away on August 14, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Donald was born in Osceola County, FL on June 7, 1947 to Jean Lowell Wells, and Richard Lewis Spotts.
Donald moved to Ocala in 1969 to attend Central Florida Community College and shortly after began a career with Riblet Products Corporation. In 1985, Donald transitioned into Real Estate with Foxfire Realty, where he worked until retirement.
Donald is survived by his wife, Rhonda, of 39 years; sons Brian, of Brevard, North Carolina, and Eric of Atlantic Beach, Florida; along with three, grandchildren. Donald also leaves behind three siblings, Richard Spotts, of Plano, Texas, Robert Spotts of Palm Coast, Florida, and Barbara Finch of Ponte Vedra, Florida; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
.