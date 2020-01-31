|
DOIRON,
DONALD RAYMOND
Donald Raymond Doiron, Age 82, passed away from natural causes on January 23rd, 2020 in Ocala Fl.
Don is survived by his wife Faith Doiron of 60 years. Children; Debra Roumas of Scottsdale, AZ, Mark Doiron of Aliso Viejo, CA and Chris Doiron of Tampa, FL. Grandchildren; Tyler Roumas, Jessica Goble, Shane Doiron, Chelsea Avalos and Nicole Doiron.
Don Doiron was born on July 28, 1937 in Waterbury, CT. to parents Raymond and Rose Doiron. He graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1958 with B.S. in Business Administration. Don lettered in Baseball and Football both in High School and College.
Don enjoyed living most of his adult life in Flemington, NJ and was in medical sales. Don and his wife Faith moved to Ocala, FL in 2003. He was a great family man, loving husband, father and grandfather.
Don was a very social and active man who enjoyed volunteering at various Ocala outreaches. He enjoyed playing golf, tennis, bocce ball and water volleyball in the Oak Run Community. He also enjoyed playing cribbage and solving crossword puzzles in his spare time. His family and friends will always remember him as an avid traveler, tennis player and instructor in his earlier years as well as youth sports coaching. Don was a devout Catholic and enjoyed attending Sunday mass.
A private family celebration of life is scheduled for a later date at Amelia Island, FL. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Paddock Ridge Assisted Living Facility for their wonderful care while Don was a resident.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020