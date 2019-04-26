|
DOMBEK,
DONALD RICHARD
Donald Richard Dombek, 91, passed away April 17, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. Don was born October 20, 1927, to Frank and Lucy (Gladis) Dombek in Ivanhoe, MN. Don joined the U.S. Air Force in 1953 seeing duty in Europe and North Africa. After serving for 4 years he worked for IBM in Miami, FL. It was there that he met and fell in love with his wife of 60 years, Mary Elizabeth Allgeier.
Over the next 30 years Don worked for IBM in Miami and with Mary raised their six children. After retirement, he and Mary moved to the Gainesville-Ocala area of north central Florida, where Don lived until his passing. Don enjoyed traveling, working on his home and volunteering at his parish church.
Don is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Kenneth (Sasha) of Seattle, WA, Mary Arnold (Andrew) of Beverly Hills, FL, Ronald (Crystal) of Fredricksburg, VA, Robert of Mt. Airy, MD, Stephen (Nori) of Aiea, HI and Darlene Landy (Patrick) of Boynton Beach, FL; his grandchildren, Christopher, Joseph Arnold and Emily; his brother, Richard (Marion); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older siblings, Frank, Jr., Cecelia (Sr. Mary Gladys), Lambert and nephew Clayton.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills at 10 AM. Burial will follow at the Florida National Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 PM on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019